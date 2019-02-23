LENNARD BRYDON 'Len' Captain Len Brydon, retired pilot and vintage car aficionado, suddenly by pulmonary embolism on February 16, 2019, after arrival at his winter home in Scottsdale, AZ. Born 1952, in Brampton ON, he leaves bereft his siblings Jane Smith (Doug), Tom, and Anne Brydon (Brian Tanguay); nephew Tom Smith (Jen, daughters Alanna, Katelyn), and innumerable cousins and friends across North America. Predeceased by his loving parents, Tom and Mary. Larger than life, Len was our steadfast and honourable hero. His generosity was legendary, his heart always giving and guiding. With ease he gathered people around him: if it became a party, even better. Flying was a love passed on from his father. Throughout his 30-year career at Air Canada, Len took great pride in safely bringing hundreds of thousands of passengers to destinations around the globe. We thought Len was invincible. Cremation has taken place. We'll celebrate Len's life once spring returns to his beloved Lake Bernard and the bugs subside. Should you wish to donate in Len's memory, recall his belief in mentoring young people. Condolences may be forwarded through www.opatovskyfuneralhome .com. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019