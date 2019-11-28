You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
LENNY LANDA On Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. Beloved husband of Ryan Lockhart. Loving son of Michael and Marlene. Dearbrother and brother-in-law of Ken and Susanne, and Rob and Amanda. Loving uncle of Eli, Skylar, and Frankie. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin), please seehwww.benjamins.ca for time and details of service. Interment Temple Emanu El section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 1 Watergarden Way, #110, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Support our Youth Program run by Sherbourne Health, 416-324-4100, x3351, www.sherbourne.on.ca and select Support Our Youth on the drop down menu.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2019
