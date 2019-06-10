LENORE ANNE THOMAN (nee Butters) It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lenore Anne Thoman (nee Butters) of Brantford, ON on Monday, June 3, 2019. Loving and devoted wife to the late Russell Kenneth Thoman of Brantford, ON, loving step-mother and friend to Michael, Jennifer and Brian Thoman and their respective spouses, Sacha, Peter, and Nancy. Grandmother to Scott, Jamie, MacGregor and Colton Thoman. Sister of Catherine McLean (Bob McLean) of Nepean, ON, June Collins of Cobourg, ON, and Neil Butters (Beth Butters) of Cobourg, ON. Loving Aunt to Jocqueline and Jack Holmes of Toronto, ON, Richard and Michelle Haynes of Sault Ste. Marie, ON, Rob and Jennifer McLean of Ottawa, ON , Heather and Paul Johnston of Vancouver, BC, Alyssa Butters of Cobourg, Michael and Courtney Butters of Peterborough, ON, and cousins, Lorna Dorland and Paul Macklin. We will always remember Lenore for her unwavering loyalty, love and devotion to her late husband Russ, her siblings and immediate family and to her many sailing and golfing friends. Lenore had a deep love of animals, especially for her beautiful Siamese cats. Lenore was a primary school teacher for both the Scarborough and Peel boards of education for 20 years. Lenore was a great skier and an experienced sailor and won many sailing championship races in the US and Canada racing out of the P.C.Y.C. An avid and active golfer too, she will be missed at the Brantford Golf & Country Club by her friends and fellow members. We will always carry your memory on in our hearts Lenore, and have a great sense of love and warmth knowing that you are united in heaven with your loved ones. Funeral Services will be held at the Toll Funeral Home - 55 Charing Cross St., Brantford, ON on Tuesday, June 18th at 1:00 p.m. A reception will be held afterwards at the Brantford Golf & Country Club, 60 Ava Rd., Brantford, ON. www.tollfh.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from June 10 to June 14, 2019