LENORE E. BEATTY (née Chambers) Lenore passed away peacefully just after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Born on Halloween, 1927 to Joseph and Ethel (nee Johnson) Chambers in Toronto, Lenore was a welcome sister to Ross Chambers (deceased). Clifford William Beatty (2006) swept the beautiful Lenore off her feet; and they married at St. Clement's Church in Toronto on September 21, 1957. The newlyweds soon decamped to an 8 foot wide trailer in Atikokan (with her ever present piano in tow) to begin a beautiful life together that lasted many decades. Lenore was a loving mother to Stephen (Jane) and Karen (Bob Graham), and was always very present in their lives. Lenore was a devoted grandmother to Heather, Cameron, Sarah and David; and a loving sister-in-law to Jane Hunter, Trish Beatty, Michael Beatty (deceased), and Audrey Chambers (deceased). She was also a loved and loving Aunt to many. Lenore inspired us all with her dedication and commitment to family, her creative spirit, and her love of music. Her family dogs (Sam, D'Arcy, Bailey and Harley) held a special place in her heart and were all spoiled rotten. Lenore led the junior choir in the 1950's, and remained an active member of the St. Clement's community throughout her life. A loyal Pi Phi, Lenore attended and graduated from both the University of Toronto and the University of Western Ontario. After graduation, she embarked on a career as a concert pianist and teacher that spanned many decades. Her passion for the piano, and the unwavering love and support from Cliff, led her to continue her performance classes, and to become a Fellow of Trinity College, London. Both were inspiring accomplishments, particularly for a woman in her seventies. Latterly, as a member of the Toronto Master Class Players, Lenore regularly performed concerts in Toronto and Florida, into her nineties. Christmas was a special time in the Beatty family; and Lenore and Cliff's Christmas Carol Parties brought joy to family, friends and neighbors over the decades and across generations. Whether she was sipping in the scenery on the screened-in porch at the cottage in Georgian Bay; playing her grand piano in her Toronto living room; navigating the links at Rosedale Golf Club; winning at Scrabble, Bridge or Mah Jong; or skiing down the slopes at the Georgian Peaks Club, she did it all with a sense of grace, wonder and passion. The sunsets on the Bay will miss you Mom. We would like to extend our special thanks to Elsa, Aurea and Rosie, and to the Claremont Retirement Residence, for their unwavering support and love to our mother in her final months. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home - A.W. Miles Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Eglinton Avenue), on Tuesday, February 19th from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 20th at 2:00 o'clock in St. Clement's Church, 70 St. Clements Avenue. Interment to follow. Donations in Lenore's memory may be made to The Church of St. Clement Eglinton, or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2019