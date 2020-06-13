You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DR. LEO A. BEHIE May 11, 1944 - June 6, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Professor Emeritus Leo A. Behie of the Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering with the Schulich School of Engineering, University of Calgary. After being diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this spring, Dr. Behie was able to pass away peacefully at home with his family, as per his wish. He is survived by his two daughters Andrea (Jason) and Lina (Scott), his five grandchildren Jeron, Garnett, Morley, Ruby, and Farley, and his former spouse Alda (nee Miller). His research and leadership helped him play a significant role in the development of biomedical engineering at the University of Calgary. He was a Tier I Canada Research Chair in Biomedical Engineering and a Fellow of The Royal Society of Canada. His other pursuits included staying physically active, reading, music, and spending time with his family. A memorial will be held late summer 2020 to celebrate the life and career of Dr. Behie, please contact [email protected] to be informed about further details. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family via the website www.fostersgardenchapel.net. Foster's Garden Chapel Funeral Home and Crematorium Telephone: 403-297-0888
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2020
