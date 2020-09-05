You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Leo Kenneth SCHOOR
1943 - 2020
LEO KENNETH SCHOOR 1943 - 2020 It is with immense sadness that the family of Kenneth Schoor announces his passing on August 30, 2020, after being diagnosed with liver/bile duct cancer in July. He dealt with this news so stoically and made sure he played a few golf games before he was too weak. He was always in control and ready to handle what life dealt him. Sharon was by his side when he passed. Mourning his loss is his wife, Sharon; his son David (Julie), grandsons Jacob and Max, Jacob's mother Tania; Ken's siblings, Penny, Fred (Delia), and Ed; brother-in-law Peter, his Uncle Ted (Eileen) and Aunt Violet; his nieces Julia (Martin), Jenny, Kelly (Lisa), Patricia (Todd). Along with numerous dear cousins of the Buccini, Zanussi and Schoor relatives, he will be deeply missed by many close friends he met through golf and business. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law Marilyn. The family will be having a private interment, and a small celebration of life will be held along with a livestream option. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the Calgary Children's Hospital. Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.edenbrookcemetery.ca.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 5 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eden Brook Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
24223 Township Road 242
Calgary, AB T3Z 3K2
(403) 240-4032
