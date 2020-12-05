You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Leo M. BROWN
LEO M. BROWN (Optometrist) On Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital as the result of a fall. Leo Brown, beloved husband of Mona, passed away only two days before their 70th wedding anniversary. Devoted father of Jeffrey, Julia (Michael Madison), and Janet (Jeffrey Billig). Adored Grandpa Leo of David and Seth. An intelligent gentleman who loved his family, his friends and his work. He also loved the finer things in life; fine wine, travel, tennis, good puns and Gilbert and Sullivan music from his Harbord Collegiate days. Special thanks to the staff at St. Michael's Hospital and to Dr. Hannah Zuckerman. Donations to the Adult Education Committee at Beth Tikvah Synagogue 416-221-3433 or to the Palliative Care Unit at St. Michael's Hospital www.stmichaelsfoundation.com

Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
