DR. LEO ROSENBERG Doctor of Chiropractic, FICC July 24, 1938 - April 15, 2020 Passed away peacefully at his home on Georgian Bay with his loving wife Marsha Rosenberg by his side. Leo was a man of focus who lived by PMA PMA - positive mental attitude pays more always! When he spoke to you, he really actively listened to you, which made you feel special. This extended to his family, social, and professional life. He was a natural extrovert, at home at parties or in front of a class. While he enjoyed nicer things, he was just as happy with a simple hot dog, a smoked meat sandwich, popcorn, and a diet coke, watching the Leafs on Saturday night. He had character, and was a character. His best quality was his kind heart that took such good care of so many. Leo was thoughtful, caring and would go above and beyond for others. His connections and love of life shone through until the very end. A true Mensch. Leo was son to late parents, Max and Blima Rosenberg, brother to Shirley and the late Sy Feld, and Phil and Judy Rosenberg, and the late Fayge and Westie Weinroth, loving father to Rhonda, Dr. Paul and Marichu, Kim, Kelly-May and Marc, and the late Dr. Matthew, adored son- in-law of Jean and the late Bill McMullan, proud Zaida to Brina and Papa to Tyler and Jessica, and Mercedes as well as Great-Papa to Colton, and Owen and fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, Dr. Marilyn Morinis, and Val Thomas. He graduated from Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College Summa Cum Laude, class valedictorian, and opened his private practice in Etobicoke in 1961. He provided care for people's bodies and souls for 60 years. Over this time, he demonstrated his dedication and commitment to Chiropractic as seen by his many accomplishments and accolades. A family service was held on Sunday April 19th, 2020 in Ostrovtzer Society section of Lambton Cemetery. As Leo touched so many lives in so many ways and followed a belief in the greater spirit, we would ask you to join us at a later date when the family hosts a celebration of life for an amazing man. Dr. Leo would appreciate in memoriam donations to The Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College, www.cmcc.ca/support/tributes-and-in-memoriam
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2020