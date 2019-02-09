LEO SCHOTTE (Leendert Philippus) (June 10, 1941- February 3, 2019) Born in Rotterdam to Leen and Erkje Schotte, Leo was the youngest of seven children. The family immigrated to Edmonton in 1953. Leo was the first in his family to attend university, graduating with a BA in Political Science from the University of Alberta. After relocating to Toronto in 1972, he worked tirelessly on a wide range of business ventures, focusing on scrap metal recycling and breweries (Bond Metal Powders, S. Cronish and Sons, Rhodes Tanks). He had ambitious plans for local improvements and international collaborations alike. Unfailingly generous, Leo loved to celebrate with musicians, neighbours, and family members from coast to coast. He was a longtime supporter of the Toronto jazz scene, and immensely proud of his children. He was a voracious reader, and passionate about politics and economics.Leo died peacefully after suffering for the past several years from dementia caused by a series of strokes. Survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Diane (née Thompson); children, Margaret (Heather) and Jan (Rashida); and grandchildren, Evelyn, Corinna, Juliet, Spencer, and Elsie. He was predeceased by two sisters. He is remembered by his surviving siblings, and his nieces and nephews across Canada, the United States, and the Netherlands. The family is grateful for the warm care he received at Cedarvale Terrace. A celebration of Leo's life will take place at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road (east gate entrance) on Saturday, February 9 from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.etouch.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019