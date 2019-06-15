You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
York Cemetery and Visitation Centre
160 Beecroft Road
North York, ON M2N 5Z5
(416) 221-3404
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Russian Orthodox Church Christ The Saviour Cathedral
823 Manning Street and Follis
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon TRETJAKEWITSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon TRETJAKEWITSCH


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leon TRETJAKEWITSCH Obituary
DR. LÉON TRETJAKEWITSCH Passed away peacefully in East General Hospital in Toronto, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at age 85. Born May 31, 1934 in Tallinn, Estonia. Evening service and visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 18 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Russian Orthodox Church Christ The Saviour Cathedral, 823 Manning Street and Follis. Funeral service on June 19 at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment at York Cemetery, Section N. Léon leaves behind his beloved wife Rosy, his extended family and many friends. Léon was a scholar, traveller and pilgrim. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders or The Bruce Trail Association.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now