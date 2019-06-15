|
DR. LÉON TRETJAKEWITSCH Passed away peacefully in East General Hospital in Toronto, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at age 85. Born May 31, 1934 in Tallinn, Estonia. Evening service and visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 18 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Russian Orthodox Church Christ The Saviour Cathedral, 823 Manning Street and Follis. Funeral service on June 19 at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment at York Cemetery, Section N. Léon leaves behind his beloved wife Rosy, his extended family and many friends. Léon was a scholar, traveller and pilgrim. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders or The Bruce Trail Association.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019