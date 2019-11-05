|
LEONARD A. CHAPMANOn November 1, 2019 at University Hospital, Leonard Andrew Chapman of London passed away in his 92nd year. Loving husband of Betty (née Bruder) for 56 years. Dearest father of Karen and her husband Paul Agro, and grandfather of Ben and Rachel. Born in Manchester, U.K., Len was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. Although professionally a Tool and Die Engineer, Len was best known as a skiing enthusiast. He was director of Boler Mountain Ski School (aka London Ski Club) for 22 years. A member of The Canadian Ski Instructors Alliance for 50 years, Len inspired thousands to take up downhill skiing and gave hundreds their first job through the ski school. Our sincere thanks to the Emergency Department, 6th Floor Acute Medicine, and Palliative Care teams at University Hospital. Visitation on Friday, November 8th from 7-9 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home, 220 St. James Street at Richmond, London. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 511 Cheapside Street, London, on Saturday, November 9th at 11 a.m., with visitation preceding at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2019