LEONARD DAVID MELAMED After 92 years, on the morning of Saturday, May 16, 2020 Leonard (Lenn) David Melamed passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital. He was the son of Bennie and Tovah Melamed; was predeceased by his sister, Layah Matlofsky; and is survived by his sister, Bella Melamed. Lenn was a deeply caring husband and father. He and his loving wife Zelda had a beautiful marriage for 70 years that was a true shared partnership of love and respect. Together they created a home of ideas, progressive values, warmth and humour that welcomed all. Lenn and Zelda have five children and their spouses who will miss him: Miriam, Sam and Lyn, Deb and Gary, Dan and Sarah, and Josh and Tarinder; as well as former son-in-law, Larry. Lenn was a Master electrician and enjoyed the independence and challenge of owning an electrical contracting and maintenance business. He will always be remembered for his innovative problem solving and fun-loving nature. Whether at the cottage in Algonquin Park or at home at 58 Cheritan, Lenn relished a challenging repair or project. His involvement in Jewish life, thoughtful support of Israel, and time spent on the racquet courts at the JCC were a source of great pride and pleasure. He was a skilled athlete, loved music, art, reading fiction and history, his garden and his family and friends. He had a twinkle in his eye, a joke or song for almost any occasion, and was an unabashed 'cheater' at card games with the grandchildren. He took great joy in playing and engaging with his grandchildren: B'Jamiin, Kai and Valerie, Jeremy and Mandy, Shawn and Danielle, Jennifer and Andrew, Naomi and Pat, James and Robyn, Alanna, Nathan, Hannah and Josh and Eve. Lenn will also be missed by 5 great-grandchildren: Ryder, Payton, Matthew, Katelyn and Malcolm. Uncle Lenny will also be remembered with great affection by his beloved nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Lenn's caregivers at home and the team at Sunnybrook who in these challenging times facilitated meaningful virtual visits between Lenn and his family. There will be a private funeral. Donations to: Mazon Canada, 788 Marlee Ave #301, North York, ON M6B 3K1.
