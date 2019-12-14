You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Leonard James BROOKS Obituary
LEONARD JAMES BROOKS Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 64 years to Lois (nee-Heintzman). Dear father of Tracy (Bill) and Lawrence (Sarah). Cherished grandfather (Whooper) of Ashley, Matthew, Cassidy and Samantha. Remembered by his brothers Jimmy (Evelyn) and Ronnie (Louina). Predeceased by his sister Norma (Alvie) and his brother Freddie (Marlene). Leonard will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Private Family Memorial Service was held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Friday, December 13, 2019. A Celebration of Leonard's life will be held in the New Year at the Caledon Ski Club. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers to Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
