LEONARD PATRICK KELLY 'Red' One of the most decorated hockey players of all time, Leonard Patrick 'Red' Kelly, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 2, 2019 at the Sunnybrook-Holland Rehabilitation Centre in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of 59 years to Andra Kelly (nee McLaughlin). Cherished father of Casey (James Waddell), Patrick (Karen Courtland), Conn (Molly Ann McShane) and Kitty (Kevin McGorry). He is sadly missed by his grandchildren: George, Charles, Bruce, Maeve, Sean, Andra, Molly and Katie and by his siblings Joseph (Margaret dec.) and Jean dec.), Laureen Montague (Michael dec.) and Helen Dubniczky (Frank). Predeceased by sister Frances Erickson (Roland dec.). More than all the awards, nothing meant more to Red than his beloved family. Growing up on a tobacco farm near Simcoe, Ontario, the son of Pete and Frances Kelly would attend St. Michael's College in Toronto where he led the school to three provincial championships, culminating in the 1947 Memorial Cup. His immediate signing with the NHL Detroit Red Wings would ensure four Stanley Cups in a six-year period. As their top defenceman, he would garner three Lady Byng's for gentlemanly play and the first Norris Trophy as the league's best defenceman. He would be chosen to six First All-Star teams and two Second Teams. Ever patriotic, he would represent the NHL on a very successful goodwill tour to Canadian and UN peacekeeping troops in Korea in 1954. After joining the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1960, he switched to centre and helped them win four Stanley Cups and would collect another Lady Byng. He is the only non-Montreal Canadiens to have won eight Stanley Cups. While playing for Toronto, he would be elected a Liberal Member of Parliament for the federal riding of York-West in the 1962 and 1963 general elections. After retiring in 1967, he would be the first coach of the expansion Los Angeles Kings before coaching the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs. Who could ever forget his innovative Pyramid Power in the 1976 playoffs? Red loved to dance, especially with Andra and could often be found singing like Bing Crosby while he played the piano. He was Founder and President of CAMP Systems of Canada from 1977 to 1997. Red was elected to the Ontario and Canadian Halls of Fame and to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1969. He is one of the few players in NHL history whose number has been retired by two teams. The Maple Leafs retired his No. 4 in October of 2016, and the Red Wings recently on February 1, 2019. He would be awarded with the Order of Canada in 2002. His autobiography "The Red Kelly Story" won the 2016 Ontario Speaker's Book Award. It seems almost fitting that Red would take his final shift on this earth on the 52nd anniversary of his and the Toronto Maple Leafs' last Stanley Cup victory in 1967. The family will receive friends at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Visitation parking available at the North Toronto Community Centre (200 Eglinton Ave. W.) or the North Toronto Arena (174 Orchard View Blvd.) A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 354 St.Clair Avenue West, on Friday, May 10th at 10:00 a.m. Private interment. Memorial donations to The Basilian Fathers, Sunnybrook Foundation or Holy Rosary Church. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019