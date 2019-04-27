LEONE ISOBEL KALM January 10, 1935 - April 20, 2019 Leone Kalm (nee Spencer) passed away peacefully in her 85th year on April 20, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario. Leone was predeceased by her husband Toomas Kalm in 2004 and her daughter Kerry Lee Kalm in 2018. She will be dearly missed by her sons, John (Anette) and David (Kristina); her grandchildren, Christopher, Gabriela, Liisbet, Will, Alexa, Oskar, Natalie, Silver and Johannes; her brothers, Vernon (Christine, deceased) and Carl (Shirley); and her sister, Shirley (John, deceased); and by her numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Leone was born in Owen Sound, Ontario to Ruby Ellen (nee Manson) and Ernest Ivor Spencer and grew up on a family farm in the area. She attended public school and high school and was active in sports, music and her church. She was her Grade 13 graduating class valedictorian. Leone attended the Stratford Teacher's College and taught primary school in Owen Sound and Guelph. Leone and Toomas married in 1960 and first lived in Glencoe, Ontario where they had three children and built a large animal veterinary practice. In 1968, the family moved to Thornhill, Ontario where Leone and Toomas raised their family and grew the Blue Cross Animal Hospital in Toronto. Leone was active in the Ontario Veterinary Association and in her community through charity fundraising, sports and political campaigns. Leone's retirement years were filled with time spent with family, travelling and at the cottages in Magnetawan and Honey Harbour. Leone will be fondly remembered for her subtle sense of humour, wonderful hospitality and her kind and gentle nature. She will be forever missed. Leone's family would like to thank Drs. Thorne and Newbigging and her caregivers at Scarlett Heights Retirement Residence, Vermont Square Long Term Care Home and Toronto Western Hospital. A funeral service and interment will take place at Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2723 Victoria Street N. (Hwy 7), Kitchener (Breslau), Ontario on Saturday, May 11th at 2:30 p.m. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019