Leonhard SOO
1920 - 2020
LEONHARD SOO November 18, 1920 - November 25, 2020 Sadly, we announce the death of Leonhard Soo. He was a true gentleman and gentle man who never spoke badly about anyone. Even in failing health, he was able to celebrate his 100th birthday just a week before his passing. This was beautifully organized by the lovely staff at Michael Garron Hospital's Palliative Unit. Leo immigrated to Canada after WWII to look for a better life for himself, and to help provide for his mother and siblings left behind in war-battered Estonia. He was a true and dear friend to many and will be remembered fondly by them. Due to the current pandemic, Leo's funeral was held privately. If you wish to remember him, any support for St. Peter's Estonian Lutheran Church or Suomi Koti Seniors Centre would be appreciated. A huge thank you for all the wonderful staff at Suomi Koti and at the Palliative Care Unit at Michael Garron Hospital for taking such kind care of this dear man. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
