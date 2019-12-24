You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
(416) 241-4618
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonide ROBICHAUD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonide Joseph ROBICHAUD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonide Joseph ROBICHAUD Obituary
LEONIDE JOSEPH ROBICHAUD Passed away with family present in Ottawa on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Dovey) and father of Paul (Natalie) and Nicole (Stephen). Loved grandfather of Nathan. Brother of Laurie, Roger, Jeannita, Bernice, and Paul, and predeceased by sister Ronnie. During his distinguished career in business, he served as Senior Vice President of Canon Canada. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home 2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence Ave) Weston, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service in the chapel at 10 a.m. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonide's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -