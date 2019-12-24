|
|
LEONIDE JOSEPH ROBICHAUD Passed away with family present in Ottawa on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Dovey) and father of Paul (Natalie) and Nicole (Stephen). Loved grandfather of Nathan. Brother of Laurie, Roger, Jeannita, Bernice, and Paul, and predeceased by sister Ronnie. During his distinguished career in business, he served as Senior Vice President of Canon Canada. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home 2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence Ave) Weston, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service in the chapel at 10 a.m. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28, 2019