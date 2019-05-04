LEOPOLD HENRY O'DONNELL November 10 1930 - April 25, 2019 The sound died as the final curtain came down on Leopold Henry O'Donnell at Michael Garron Hospital on April 25, 2019 from complications resulting from Lewy Body dementia. Born in St. Kilda, Australia, November 10, 1930 to Ivy Pearl Jensen and Leopold O'Donnell, Leo's fascination with sound as a child framed his entire career in radio, television, and film. In 1949, he journeyed by boat to London to work at BBC television's sound department. But in 1953, he sailed back to Melbourne to his roots in radio. In 1957, he crossed the Pacific to join Pathe Studios in Toronto to work in its sound department but went down river to Montreal in 1959 to the National Film Board's headquarters. While at NFB, Leo invented Time Code in 1972, the method by which sound is put to negative film, (now called SMPTE Time Code). When Film House (now Sound Deluxe) learned of his expertise in optical recordings, Leo was recruited to be head of its sound department. There he was instrumental in developing the IMAX sound system at Ontario Place. In 1980, the pull to work in Hollywood was so strong he moved there to work at Quad Eight who sent him to China in 1981 to change old Russian soundboards to more modern American ones. Back in the USA, Leo taught sound at USC to eager film students. His final career was as Chief Sound Engineer at NT Audio where they put sound to negative film for 80% of the films that came out of Hollywood. Leo loved and enjoyed the arts, literature, culture and all things mechanical like planes and trains, even building a Garden Gauge railroad in his backyard. He leaves behind his wife, companion and best friend Jill (Neufeld), adult children from a previous marriage, Jane (Mike), Leo (Lia), Judith (Brian), Sean (Laurie). Grandchildren Jeff (Kat), Mike (Laura) Owen, Chloe, Helen, Beatrice, and Pierce. Great-grandson Owen, a sister Elaine and her family in Australia. He will also be missed by Jill's son Andrew, his wife Sandi, step-grandchildren Victoria and Robert Pringle and step-son Jeffrey Kelly (Vanya). A Celebration of Leo's life will be held on Thursday, May 30th at 11:00 a.m. followed by lunch at Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue, west Toronto. To remember Leo as he would wish, please do something good for someone else. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019