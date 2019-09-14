You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Leopold WEILINGER


1931 - 2019
LEOPOLD WEILINGER "Leo" August 22, 1931 - August 26, 2019 After 88 years of a life well lived, Leo passed away peacefully at the Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. His wife and daughter were with him in his final hours. Leo was born in Vienna and immigrated to Canada in 1952 with his new bride Inge and his mother-in-law to create a new life. A patternmaker by trade, Leo began work as soon as he arrived in Toronto, and it wasn't long before he started his own business and a lifelong calling to entrepreneurship. While Leo considered his family to be his greatest achievement, he was very proud of his business, Vienna Furniture, which flourished over the years of his ownership. There were several secondary businesses along the way, and many of Leo's customers became his lifelong friends. Whether it was with family, friends or in business, there was always a heartfelt smile, a great deal of trust, generosity and a commitment to do everything in the best way he could. He had an incredible work ethic, but also found time in between to pursue his many interests. Leo was a talented musician, playing his keyboard into his final days. He loved the outdoors, the cottage, boating, gardening, their years in Florida, and had a passion for building, creating and restoring. Leo liked to finish what he started, and only had one recurring wish - that everything goes well! Leo leaves behind Inge, his partner in life for 68 years; daughter, Janis; granddaughter, Stephanie (Mathew) Urbanski; son, Gary (Monique); grandson, Nicholas (Kristyn); granddaughter, Caroline (Peter) Grant; and great-grandchildren, Thomas and Lillian. Leo shared many stories in his final days and there were many laughs and just as many tears in saying goodbye to our Pa and Opa. We will miss him. In keeping with Leo's wishes, he did not want a funeral, but did want to acknowledge the caring and dedication of his Oncology team at Southlake Newmarket, the in-home nursing care (Robert), and the caregivers and volunteers at the Margaret Bahen Hospice. In lieu of flowers, any donation made in his memory to the Hospice would be greatly appreciated: www.myhospice.ca/support-my-hospice/
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019
