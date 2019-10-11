|
LEROY EARL FULLER "Bus" Age: 90 Rest at: 3 p.m. October 5, 2019 Every once in a while, a family is lucky enough to have a patriarch who comes along that changes their families fortunes forever. From humble beginnings in Sunburst Montana, he never accepted the status quo, he used his ambition, drive, love of people, and the intimate understanding of the inherent truths in life to build strong customer philosophies that influenced the hospitality industry. Always entertaining, generous, a trusted friend, mentor, and family man, Buster, loved to fish, tell stories and refused to lose at crib. He loved his boys and had a special relationship with each of them. His family truly appreciates the hundreds of people who have sent their individual tributes to the man, who we were so lucky to call Dad/Grampa/Super-Grandpa. A celebration of life will be held at the Capilano Golf and Country Club for close friends of the Fuller family, Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Paul Sugar Palliative Support Foundation (www.paulsugarfoudnation.com)
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2019