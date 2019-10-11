You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Capilano Golf and Country Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy FULLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Earl FULLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy Earl FULLER Obituary
LEROY EARL FULLER "Bus" Age: 90 Rest at: 3 p.m. October 5, 2019 Every once in a while, a family is lucky enough to have a patriarch who comes along that changes their families fortunes forever. From humble beginnings in Sunburst Montana, he never accepted the status quo, he used his ambition, drive, love of people, and the intimate understanding of the inherent truths in life to build strong customer philosophies that influenced the hospitality industry. Always entertaining, generous, a trusted friend, mentor, and family man, Buster, loved to fish, tell stories and refused to lose at crib. He loved his boys and had a special relationship with each of them. His family truly appreciates the hundreds of people who have sent their individual tributes to the man, who we were so lucky to call Dad/Grampa/Super-Grandpa. A celebration of life will be held at the Capilano Golf and Country Club for close friends of the Fuller family, Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Paul Sugar Palliative Support Foundation (www.paulsugarfoudnation.com)
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.