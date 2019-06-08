LESLEY HELEN HARRIS (1948 - 2019) On May 17, 2019 after a lengthy illness, Lesley passed away peacefully on Gabriola Island, BC with her husband, Glenn, and daughters, Amanda and Brooke, at her side. Born in London, England, Lesley immigrated to Canada with her parents at the age of 7. She attended school in Toronto, moving to London, Ontario in 1975 upon marriage to Glenn. She worked in public relations for the Ontario government for a number of years. She was also an active volunteer, chairing London's Contact Crisis Centre and serving as a member of the Parkwood Hospital board. The family moved to Spruce Grove, Alberta in 1991 and to Gabriola Island, British Columbia in 2004. Lesley loved Gabriola. She developed many dear friendships and became an active member of the community, pursuing her artistic interests including serving as board member of the Gabriola Arts Council. Wise, witty and full of life, she was an intensely loving mother and wife and a loyal, generous and compassionate friend. The family has been overwhelmed by expressions of love and support that attest to the extraordinary woman she was and to the powerful impact she had on so many people. It is difficult to find words to express adequately our appreciation. Special thanks to Dr. Tracey Thorne and all the other members of the health care community on Gabriola who gave her comfort and support during her illness. Donations can be made to Gabriola Island's People for a Healthy Community or to the animal welfare charity of your choice. A celebration of Lesley's life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, July 14 at the Surf Lodge on Gabriola Island. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019