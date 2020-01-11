|
LESLEY MARY GIBBS December 1932 - January 2020 Went, reluctant, into that good night January 1, 2020, in Victoria, BC. Born in the Weald of Kent, Lesley was a country girl who grew to be an exceptional lady. She was blessed with the gift of curiosity and the wit to feed it. She married two writers, Jack who took her to Spain to write his novel, then to Canada, where she joined hands with Phil and went around the world; sharing their passion for good writing, good music, good food. Lesley was vivacious, sensuous, and feisty. Loved the warmth and company of old friends. Was an excellent cook, admired a well-crafted martini (Beefeaters, very dry, twist of lemon), and never turned her back on a challenge. She won awards as an actor, hiked the West Coast Trail, drove for a year with Phil and daughter, Denbigh, through Europe and North Africa, scuba-dived deep in the Bahamas, freightered to New Zealand, tangoed to Buenos Aires. Was a tad Welsh, spoke good French, adored the dancing of Astaire and Fosse and barely worth mentioning, absolutely forbade pyjamas. A few of her favourite things ... laughter, an armful of Siamese cat purring, days at sea, discovering London and Paris as a very young woman, Joni Mitchell's music, ditto Charles Aznavour, reading/rereading Dickens, Austen, Lessing, Munro, Rankin, Dylan Thomas - the list is long, time grows short... Lesley was the loving mother of Denbigh and her husband, Skip; beloved Nana to grandchildren, Alison and Jack; and Phil's partner in love and life for fifty-five extraordinary years. Thank you, my Piu, You completed me, I completed you. Grateful thanks to the medical and especially the nursing staff at Victoria General Hospital for their care and caring. There will be no ceremony. A sendoff for family and friends is planned. A donation in Lesley's name to the SPCA or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020