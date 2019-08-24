You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nisbett Funeral Home - Peterborough
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie MCGILLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Anne MCGILLIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Anne MCGILLIS Obituary
LESLIE ANNE MCGILLIS Passed away at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 60. Cherished daughter of Donna nee Bristow and the late Gerald McGillis. Beloved sister of Ian McGillis (Janet). Loved aunt of Heather and Holly McGillis. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Gibson and all the PSW's at Nightingale Nursing for their care and support. Cremation and a private family interment. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. 705-745-3211.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now