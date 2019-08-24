|
LESLIE ANNE MCGILLIS Passed away at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 60. Cherished daughter of Donna nee Bristow and the late Gerald McGillis. Beloved sister of Ian McGillis (Janet). Loved aunt of Heather and Holly McGillis. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Gibson and all the PSW's at Nightingale Nursing for their care and support. Cremation and a private family interment. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. 705-745-3211.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019