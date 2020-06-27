You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
LESLIE CHARLES AVENELL Died on June 20, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Hospital, Toronto, son of the late Leonard and Muriel Avenell. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Linton and her husband, Wallace; his niece, Elizabeth; his nephew, Owen; and his great-nephews, Matthew, William, and Michael, all of Winnipeg. Leslie was a retiree of The Royal Insurance Company and Elliott Special Risks, an ardent golfer and photographer. He was a man of integrity, respected by his insurance colleagues.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020
