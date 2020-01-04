You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
LESLIE GEORGE MITCHELL (Les) Passed away peacefully at Northridge Long Term Care on Thursday, December 27, 2019 at the age of 83. Les is survived by his loving wife, Betty (nee McGee); brother, Ralph; and sister, Judy. He was predeceased by sister, Barbara and parents, Winnifred and George. Dad will be greatly missed by his children, Debi (Brian), Stephen (Carol) and Tracey; grandchildren, Joshua, Mathew (Heather), Megan, Scott, Meredith, Cailin and Avery, and great- grandchildren, Winston and Walter. Please join us to celebrate his life at Glen Oaks Funeral Home on 3164 9th Line in Oakville from 12 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020. The family would like to thank the staff at Northridge LTC for the excellent care and support they have provided Les over the past two years. If desired, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Parkinson Canada or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020
