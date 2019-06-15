You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
116 Bond St,
Toronto, ON
Leslie JENEY Obituary
DR. LESLIE JENEY (née Laszlo) 1928 - 2019 Toronto psychiatrist and upstanding member of Toronto's Hungarian community, passed away peacefully June 11, 2019, aged 90. Born in Budapest, Hungary he escaped after the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. After settling in Toronto in 1957 he completed his specialty training in psychiatry. In addition to his private practice, he was on staff at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Toronto for 38 years. He is survived by Dr. Piroska Jeney, his wife of 66 years, children Dr. Christa Jeney (Tom Magyarody), Dr. Elizabeth Jeney, grandchildren Dr. Nora Magyarody (Dr. Aleks Meret), Dr. Katherine Magyarody PhD (Iliya Sigal), and Michael Jeney; great-grandchildren Eva, Lea, and Aaron. Dr. Jeney will be remembered for the great love of his family, his deep commitment to his faith and the care of his patients. He loved the outdoors and was a wonderful storyteller. He will be sorely missed. The funeral will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church (116 Bond St, Toronto) on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hungarian Lutheran Church (administrative mailing address: 34 Langbourne Place, Toronto, ON, M3B 1A9) in memory of Dr. Leslie (Laszlo) Jeney.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019
