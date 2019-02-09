DR. LESLIE ROBERT BOWMAN, MD, FRCS(C) Leslie Robert Bowman, 82, of London, ON, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 8, 2018 at St. Joseph's Hospice. Leslie was predeceased by his wife Aina Kibermanis and is survived by his partner Pauline Green and her daughter Tracey; sons Robert (Lisa), Andrew (Glorija) and grandchildren Avery, Mia, Julija and Erik. Leslie was born in Whitewood, Saskatchewan on April 30, 1936. Raised on a farm, he never forgot his rural roots while attending medical school at Queen's University. Graduating with the Class of 1962, he went on to complete his surgical training at the University of Toronto and practiced medicine at a number of hospitals in Ontario. Leslie enjoyed studying history and science throughout his life and kept himself busy during his retirement travelling and visiting with his family. He will be remembered for his wisdom, compassion, laughter and wit along with his willingness to lend a hand to those who needed it. A heartfelt thank you to the St. Joseph's Hospice for their compassion and professional care. Funeral services have been held and were attended by his close family. Memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph's Hospice, 485 Windermere Rd, London, ON N5X 2T1. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019