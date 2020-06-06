|
LESLIE S. ORMSTON November 29, 1945 - June 2, 2020 Leslie Scott Ormston passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the age of 74. She is survived by her loving sons Michael Ormston-Holloway (Jane Weber) and Derek Holloway (Lisa French Holloway) as well as her brother Charlie Ormston (Elaine). Leslie had a wonderful relationship with her seven grandchildren - Simon, Oliver and Kate, and Camryn, Logan, Grace and Jet. She also had a special bond with her three nieces: Jennifer Ormston (Vince Wong), Melanie Ormston and Ashley Seegmiller (Robert). Leslie was predeceased by her mother Marguerite (2000) and father Ian (2010). She was born in Toronto on November 29, 1945, and later enjoyed growing up in the country with her family at their home - Sportsman Hill - in Kitchener. She had many happy memories of her years of schooling at Ontario Ladies' College, Rockway Mennonite Collegiate and especially two years at finishing school in London where she found time to travel throughout England and Scotland. She particularly delighted in several visits to Newcastle to spend time with her great aunt Enid and explore the city her family had originated from. The highlight of her time in England was being escorted to Ascot Racecourse by her beloved dad to watch the horses amid all the pomp and ceremony. Leslie's life revolved around her family and there was nothing more important to her than her sons. She always had a small album in her purse with the latest pictures of her grandchildren, which she proudly showed to whomever she was with. Her positive spirit and genuine interest in others were rewarded with lifelong relationships that meant the world to her. There was nothing she loved more than getting together with her relatives and friends to catch up over lunch - especially at Westmount Golf and Country Club. The dozens of birthday celebrations held in her honour each year were a testament to how loved she was by those who knew her best. Typically, her birthday lunches started before November 29 each year and could span all the way until the New Year! She would keep a running tally and gleefully update those around her about all the celebrations she had enjoyed with her circle of cherished friends. Les was a lifelong member of the Church of St. John the Evangelist where she served with the Altar Guild for more than 30 years. Every week she was in charge of organizing the flowers for the church altar - a job she relished because it gave her a chance to connect with fellow members of the congregation and beautify the church. She did not relinquish this role until February of this year. A private graveside service was held at the family plot in the Blair Cemetery with family friend The Venerable Dr. Neil Carver officiating. At a later date, Leslie's family and closest friends will celebrate her life at a reception at her family home - the Ormston Heritage House, also known as Sportsman Hill. This was a special place for her throughout her life. The family requests no donations or flowers. Instead, please keep Les in your thoughts and remember what a wonderful, supportive and loving person she was to those who were fortunate enough to know her. She will be greatly missed. Arrangements entrusted to Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2020