LIA RUTH FERAN On Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Humber River Hospital - Wilson. Beloved wife of the late Marcel Feran. Loving mother of Monica Feran, and Alex Feran. Dear sister of the late Miron Vladimir. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment Community Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva 11 Fawnhaven Court, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, 416-864-9735.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2019