LIDA ALEXANIAN Lida Alexanian, age 86, of Dundas Ontario passed quietly at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton on Monday July 15, 2019 after a brief, noble battle with cancer. Lida (née Bostanjian) was born in Istanbul, Turkey in 1932. In a storybook encounter she was introduced to future husband Aram Alexanian, by his father Aris, who was acquainted with her family. Aram and Aris - the founder of the Alexanian family carpet business - were passing through Istanbul en route to the Middle East to buy oriental rugs. The couple bonded and Lida moved to Canada in 1953 and married Aram shortly thereafter. They settled in Ottawa for many years, raising their three children: Alene, Richard and Allan. Eventually the family moved to Dundas, Ontario - much to the disappointment of their Ottawa friends. Lida and Aram were very social in the Hamilton area and were pillars of the Armenian community through St. Mary Armenian Church in Hamilton. After Aram died in 1988, Lida expanded that legacy and served as treasurer, fundraiser, and event organizer. She was an energetic host of family gatherings and became the matriarch of the Alexanian clan. Her ever evolving New Year's Eve parties at her welcoming home were an annual ritual. Lida's many interests shaped the beautiful fabric of her life. With a love of the piano since her youth she took it up again with a passion at age 66 and cultivated a like-minded circle of musical friends. She supported music, theater and arts organizations in Hamilton and Toronto. Lida always had tickets to something. She was an amazing cook, and her version of Armenian classics like dolma, borek, choreg, and baklava were legend. Lida loved to travel, she was an avid gardener, and an incredible swimmer. Well into her 80's she could manage a kilometer swim at the lake. She was adventurous and unpredictable. She was a martini aficionado, cat lover, sun worshipper, card player, backgammon pro, gracious host and stylish dresser. Lida was overjoyed with the arrival of grandchildren, and her time spent with them was treasured. Noah, Mara and Ara from Alene and husband John Farr, and Nevan and Kira from Allan and wife Wendy. She also maintained a closeness to her nieces and nephews: on the Alexanian side - the children of Albert and Nancy, and the late Armen and Jane - and the children of her late sister Nadia, and Fred Sirotek. Her strength of character - her generosity and compassion - her great beauty and resilience - and her spirit of forgiveness - defined her. Her parting wishes were for everyone to get along. Special thanks to the team at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton for their outstanding care through a difficult time. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Mary Armenian Church - 8 Mayhurst Ave, Hamilton, ON, L8K 3M8, or your charity of choice. The family will receive friends at the JB Marlatt Funeral Home, 615 Main St. E, Hamilton: on Friday, July 19th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. with prayers to follow. A private funeral will be held at St. Mary Armenian Church. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 17 to July 21, 2019