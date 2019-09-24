You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Liduina CARINCI


1936 - 2019
Liduina CARINCI Obituary
LIDUINA CARINCI Born on May 21, 1936 in Veroli, Italy, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019 in Woodbridge, Ontario. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our matriarch, Liduina Carinci, at home after a brief battle with cancer. Reunited with her husband, Angelo, in heaven; loving mother of Dante (Mattia), Luciano (Liz) and Teresa (Tony); adored Grandmother and Great-Grandmother of Daniella (Lenny), Matthew (Deanna), Leanne, Monica, Anthony, Naomi and Hugo. All are welcome at the visitation on Tuesday, September 24 from 2-5 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1890 Albion Road, Etobicoke (northwest corner Albion Rd. and Hwy. 27). Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 25 at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish (300 Ansley Grove Road, Woodbridge). Entombment to follow at Glendale Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Vaughan (hospicevaughan.com).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, 2019
