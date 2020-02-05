|
|
LILA ANNE WHITTAKER Peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in her 88th year. Anne, beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Whittaker and mother of James (Susan) Whiting, Tracy (Richard) Tory and stepchildren Paul (Joanne), Shirley and Lawrence (Heather). Cherished Nana of Jack, Matthew, Julia, Alexandra, Marshall, India, Kimberly, Lora, Amanda, Krista, John and great- grandmother of Charlotte, Lyla, Jack and Gavin. Anne adored music and was an accomplished singer and pianist. After graduating from Trinity College, U of T, she used this talent during her long career as a much loved kindergarten teacher in Oakville. Anne valued the fellowship of the congregants at St. Aidan's Church and the friendships she developed with her walking group, the Inner Soles. She cherished the time she spent with Fred and her grandchildren in Collingwood. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020. A service to celebrate the life of Anne will be held at St. Aidan's Anglican Church, 318 Queen Mary Drive, Oakville at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020. Reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Remembrances at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020