LILIAN DENISE GREEN 1924 - 2020 Lilian Denise Green (née Meyer) passed away peacefully October 30, 2020, a day prior to her 96th birthday. She brought grace and beauty to wherever she was. She was a strong and adventurous person, blessed with a lifelong curiosity and her life spanned almost a century. Born the daughter of a Jewish merchant in colonial India, she passed away having embraced the digital age in 21st Century Edmonton. During WWII, she served as an officer in the Women's Royal Indian Naval Service. Attached to the Admiralty in New Delhi, a week before her 20th birthday, she met and later married her husband, Leslie, a British Army Intelligence Officer. After the war they moved to London where their daughter Anne was born. When Leslie accepted a professorship in Singapore, and a subsequent one at the University of Alberta, Lilian moved her family to create a home there. Beautiful, charming and a superb hostess, she was not only her husband's greatest asset in navigating the world of international law and advisement, but also his sounding board and equal. She had a capacity for languages, was an avid reader, a lover of the arts, a committed bridge player and a crossword solver. She was active in the University Faculty Wives Club, and took ballet, drawing and painting, French, Spanish and Italian lessons. Unafraid to adapt to her changing world, she taught herself computer skills so she could communicate with her many friends world-wide. She was both wise and optimistic to the end. Her passing was a graceful one. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her. She is survived by her daughter Anne (Holger Petersen), her brother, Maurice Meyers (Ellie) and his California family, family in London, and extended family and friends of all ages and backgrounds to whom she unknowingly served as a role model. Due to Coivid-19 the funeral was limited. There will be a celebration of her life when it is possible at a future date. Those who wish are asked to make a donation in her honour to The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra.



