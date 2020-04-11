|
LILLIAN FRANCES MERCER July 20, 1931 - March 16, 2020 Lillian Mercer (nee Jackman) died peacefully at home in New Westminster, BC surrounded by family. Predeceased by baby brother Leo, parents Peter and Mary (Fitzgerald) Jackman, sister Rosemary Ford, nephew Peter Ford. Left to mourn, son David (Melanie), grandchildren Emily and Jacob; daughter Ann (Andrea); siblings Milton (Margaret), Doreen (Al), David (Pat); former husband Jim; many loved nieces, nephews and cousins. Mom was a proud Newfoundlander, born on Bell Island. She graduated from St. Bride's College, Littledale in St. John's and taught on Bell Island. Mom and Dad moved to Toronto in 1962 to start a family. After retiring from TD Bank, Mom moved to Vancouver. Cross country tour details to follow. See you at Wine Time, Mom.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020