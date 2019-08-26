You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Lillian Jean JOLLIFFE BOWYER


1921 - 2019
Lillian Jean JOLLIFFE BOWYER Obituary
LILLIAN JEAN JOLLIFFE BOWYER July 19, 1921 - August 22, 2019 Loving wife of the late Ernest C. Bowyer and Raymond A. Jolliffe passed away at the Joseph Brant Hospital in her 99th year. Beloved Mother of Dr. Sherry Lee Price (late Dr. David John) and Barbara Diane Wigle (Douglas Holton). Proud Grandmother of Douglas Ernest Wigle (Liz Watt) and John Anthony Wigle (Aimee Bowles). Doting Great-Grandmother to Andrew Douglas Wigle, Bennett John Wigle and Aubree Jean Bricies Wigle. Predeceased by her brothers William and Robert Evans. Loving Aunt to William (Ruth) and Robert Evans; Walter (Lois) and Paul Richards (Marlene), Edna Joyce Cunningham and Joanne Greenhalgh. Friends & Family are invited to join in a celebration of Jean's wonderful life on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Smith's Funeral Homes, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), Burlington, ON L7P 2S7. In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place at a later date. If desired, expressions of sympathy to the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation or Burlington Baptist Church would be sincerely appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2019
