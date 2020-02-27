You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
LILLIAN MAY CHRISTIEPeacefully, in her 95th year on February 25, 2020, Lillian May Christie, (nee Campbell) affectionately known as Cammie for the better part of her life. Predeceased by her husband Paul and daughter Jane, Cammie was deeply loved by her brother Jack (Bernice), her five children Mark, Charles, Sarah, Tony and Max, and her seven grandchildren Nicholas, Elena, Emily, Benoit, Madeleine, Misha and Elliot. Her spirit will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her well, especially those at Marshalls Bay, of which she was so fond, and where she was certainly happiest. The family would like to thank the entire staff of the O'Neill Centre, and the 8th floor staff at Toronto Western Hospital, especially Dr. Tarek Abdelhalim and nurses Rita and Amabelle for their respectful, tender care. A private graveside service will take place at the Brampton cemetery in the spring. Please consider a donation to the charity of your choice in remembrance of Cam.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2020
