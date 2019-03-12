You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
LILLIAN MENDELSOHN Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 10, 2019 at age 74. Beloved wife of Eric for 52 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Aurora Mendelsohn and Louis Kalikow, and Liviya Mendelsohn and Alex Bozikovic. Devoted sister and sister-in-law of Aaron and Ellie Michel, and Molly Michel and Bob De Boer. Cherished grandmother of Kohava, Hadar, Joel, Shalvi, and Ben. Will also be sadly missed by her uncle Alan Selig and extended family. She will be fondly remembered as a caring social worker and social activist. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel,2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in the Darchei Noam section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 201 Major Street, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Mazon Canada 416-783-7554 or Stephen Lewis Foundation- Grandmother's Campaign 416- 533-9292.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2019
