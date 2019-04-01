LILLIAN PATRICIA RANCE In loving memory of a very special Sister, Mom and Nana. Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook on March 30, 2019 at age 97. Predeceased by her loving husband Ross, always remembered by her close sister and soul mate Kay, will be dearly missed by her daughter Susan (Bryan) and son Jim (Kathy). Remembered fondly by her grandchildren Kim (John), Jacqueline (Lorne), Sarah (Stuart), Will (Leah) and Katie (Pete). Missed by several great-grandchildren, special cousin Tish and dear friend Scotty. Thank you to the wonderful and very caring doctors and nurses in K Wing and to her compassionate caregiver Gina. Nana Banana's favourite time was spent celebrating with her family on special occasions. We will miss her infectious laugh and her ability to make the perfect cup of tea! A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Nana...as you have always said to us, 'Bye for now, Love You!'. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2019