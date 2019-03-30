LILLIAN PEARL BRADBURY (nee Lowther) August 6, 1916 - March 5, 2019 Lillian passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019, at the age of 102, surrounded by her family. Born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan in the middle of the Great War, Lillian grew up on a homestead farm, on land bordering the Lake of Rivers in Saskatchewan. She lived on the farm with her parents and three brothers in a two room shack built by her parents, grandfather and uncle. When Lillian was 13 years old, the family moved to Readlyn, Saskatchewan. She loved to be active in the outdoors and had no trouble keeping up with her three brothers. The prairie girl later moved to Moose Jaw where she married and had kids, then to Winnipeg and finally to Vancouver in 1952. Lil was much loved by those who had the good fortune to know her. Predeceased by her husband, (Les); son, (Keith); son-in-law, (Ken); and grandchildren, (Dana and Karyn); Lillian is survived by her daughter, Lynne; daughter-in-law, Joy; grandchildren, Alison, (Mike), Keith (Rebecca), Kevin (Laurie), Jennifer (Oliver) and Keith Jr. (Martha); and great-grandchildren, Joshua, Marcus, Daryn, Benjamin, Nicholas, Katy, Jake, Sebastian, Gabriel and Julian. As a youngster growing up during the Great Depression, Lillian learned how to be self-sufficient and that independence served her well throughout her life. Lillian was an avid baker, cook, fisher, knitter, and painter. With no shortage of interests and creative talent, Lillian was always enthusiastic to share, teach and provide for her large extended family. Her grandchildren have many great memories of camping and fishing with their grandparents and enjoying great meals made by Lil in the camper's small kitchen. Lil was sunny in disposition, accepting, had a good sense of humour and was always ready for a game of cards. She will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank the staff of Laurel Place in Surrey for the care they provided her in the final years of her life. A private ceremony to celebrate Lillian's life will be held at a later date. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019