Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Lillian SKOPIT Obituary
LILLIAN SKOPIT On Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at home. Beloved wife of the late Fred Skopit. Lovingly remembered by Louie Kleiman. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Heather and Les Freedman, Michael Skopit, and Judy and the late Gary Roberts. Dear sister-in-law of Burt and Gail Skopit, and Lori and Mac Allan. Devoted grandmother of Ryan, Mandi and Kevin, Joanna, and Shane. Devoted great-grandmother of Cody, Jeremy, and Kylie. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment in the Community section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 183 Torresdale Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Lillian Skopit Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019
