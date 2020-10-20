LILLY OFFENBACH STRAUSS, Ph.D. Left us on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Beloved and loving wife and best friend for thirty years of the late Nathan Strauss Q.C. Lilly came to Canada in 1953 with her first husband whom she met and married while in London, England. Their intent was for him to continue his university studies in Toronto. They were divorced in 1957. In 1961 Lilly decided to attend university full time, after taking a couple of evening courses at theUniversity of Toronto for intellectualpleasure. It was Lilly's lot frequently to be ahead of the prevailing attitudes of her time.She went to university when mature female students were neither particularly welcomed nor respected, a fact of which she was made aware in a variety of subtle and sometimes fairly obvious ways, but which she chose to ignore, attaining a straight A record in all of herundergraduate and graduate studies. Shecompleted her general B.A. in two years.Because of her outstanding academic record, she was the first student in the history of theUniversity of Toronto to be awarded theprestigious Woodrow Wilson Fellowship which, until then, had been reserved for Honours students. This was the second precedent she established at U of T: being admitted into second year of the B.A. course with only two course credits, on the basis of her academicexcellence, was the first precedent. Thoughaccepted for graduate work at HarvardUniversity, she chose - under the influence of her mentor at the time at U. of T. - to pursue her graduate studies at Brandeis University whose departmental orientation in her field differed from that at Harvard. Virtually all ofher studies were financed by fellowships,scholarships and prizes: she turned down four out of all five Canada Council scholarships because of more advantageous scholarships she received elsewhere. In 1967 she was offered and accepted a position on the faculty at the then recently established York University, where she lectured until her resignation in 1976.In 1970, two months after obtaining her Ph.D.degree, she married Nathan and already in the very first year of their marriage - again ahead of the general tenor of her times - began to have serious reservations about the prevailing emphasis on climbing the career ladder, and to question what she regarded as an excessive subordination of all facets of one's life towork and professional advancement. Leavingteaching was for her a very difficult decision as the university was her natural habitat by training and inclination, enjoying the companyof her academic colleagues and livelyinteraction with young students. But sherealized her newfound freedom which, after years of intensive work focused exclusively on academics, enabled her to travel leisurely with Nathan, to read for pleasure and to use her many talents in the various arts, and even to return to the university for the sheer pleasure of it, to indulge her interest in Renaissance art and history by taking courses in the Centre for Reformation and Renaissance Studies at U.of T. Victoria College. Above all, it enabled her to spend time with Nathan with whom she enjoyed a very close and loving relationship.His death in 1999 meant the loss of a deeplyloved, loving and caring husband, and aprofoundly loyal and understanding friend - an irreparable loss which, she felt, deprived her life of joy, meaning and purpose, and from which she never recovered. She later devoted much time to commemorating her husband's nameby establishing prizes, fellowships andbequests at the University Of Toronto Faculty Of Law and the Osgoode Hall Law School, as well as through endowments at other institutions.Excelling intellectually, talented in the arts and skilled in manual crafts, cosmopolitan, with a good sense of humor and a highly developed aesthetic sensibility, Lilly was a widely interested and interesting personality but she did not fulfill the potential whichmany felt her varied abilities warranted.Objective circumstances and personalpreferences interfered with the commitment she needed to realize any one of her many talents.She met and got along with a wide range of people from all walks of life, giving and receiving much pleasure from these encounters and expressing her generosity of spirit in a variety of ways. She left an indelible mark on a few close friends and relatives who werefundamentally changed by their closerelationship with her - in their outlook,taste, personality and aesthetic. Her spiritand inspiration lives on in the hearts and memories of many who knew her well or even some whose lives she briefly touched and changed.Prepared by Lilly O. Strauss, 2005. In theyears since Nathan's death, Lilly developed an exceedingly close relationship with her niece Sharon Rogers who cared for Lilly for many years and who, together with Harvey, and their children and grandchildren, lovingly surroundedher with family sentiment. She will beremembered by many close friends in Toronto, especially Karen and Bernie, Zena, Irvin, and Berenice whose visits gave Lilly much joy.Lilly will be missed by her cousin Agnes(Albert) Wittenberg of New York and her niece and nephew Tami (Harry) Lazarovici in New Jersey and close friends in Canada, the United States, England and Israel. In accordance with Lilly's wishes, there will be no formalfuneral ceremony. A Family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. No Shiva will be held. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please honor Lilly's memory through a donation to the charity of your choice.



