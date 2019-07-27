You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
(416) 221-1159
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R. S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R. S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
R. S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON
Lily Audrey MAYHEW


1925 - 2019
Lily Audrey MAYHEW Obituary
LILY AUDREY MAYHEW (née Earnshaw) April 2, 1925 - July 19, 2019 Audrey passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Predeceased by her loving husband Keith, who passed away November 30, 1995. Her family is deeply saddened but grateful that she is finally at peace. Mother of Lee Anne Coutu (Paul), Diane Lucas (Rick), Paul Mayhew (Rosemary), and Michelle Grant (Steve). Adored grandma of Stephen (Katie), Robin (Michelle), Richard, Heather (Chris); Andre, Philippe, Denis (Andrea); Brendan, Alexander (Sarah). Treasured great- grandma of Jordan, Max, Zoe, Austin, Logan, Chloe and Lily. We will all cherish the values and memories that Mum and Dad have left us. Mum was a well-loved member of Newtonbrook United Church, now called Cummer Avenue United Church, for 70 years. She was known as a loving, caring, and empathetic person. She will be sorely missed by all. The family would like to extend our most sincere appreciation to Yvonne Taylor, who cared for our Mum every day for the past two years. Her understanding and love for Mum gave us peace, as we knew Yvonne had her under her wings. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 7th from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 8th at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Both events will take place at R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, Toronto. For donations in Mum's memory, please consider Cummer Avenue United Church or the charity of your choice. For more information, please link to www.rskane.ca R.S. Kane 416-221-1159
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 27 to July 31, 2019
