|
|
LILY FIELDING (nee Kivi) Lily Fielding (nee Kivi) passed away peacefully on a beautiful Sunday morning, September 8, 2019, at her home on Long Lake. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends, as well as her dedicated team of caregivers, nurses and physicians. Beloved wife of Clifford Fielding (predeceased) of Sudbury. Predeceased by both her loving daughter, Brenda Wallace (Jamie) and son, Malcolm James "Jim" Fielding (Shirley, predeceased). Predeceased by her parents, John and Susanna Kivi. Predeceased by her sister, Violet "Vi" Koski (predeceased by Toivo). Devoted grandmother to Norinne Perdue, predeceased, (Gerry), Murray Fielding (Debbie), Craig Fielding (Katriina), Jeffrey Wallace (Sarah), Kristen Wallace (Dan Park) and Gordon Wallace (Andrea Drager). Cherished great-grandmother of Jason, Cameron, Angela Perdue; John and Katherine Wallace; Brendan and David Wallace Park. Sadly missed by her son-in-law, Jamie Wallace (Maureen Ofield); her grandson-in-law, Gerry Perdue (Gaye Fielding); and her many nieces and nephews. Lily lived a humble but distinguished 103 years, partnered for 68 years with the love of her life Clifford Fielding. She valued family above all else. The smiles she gave when visiting with her great-grandchildren could brighten the darkest days. Among her favourite interests was gardening and she valued her membership in the Sudbury Horticultural Society. She had a talent with orchids and drew great pleasure watching the hummingbirds that were drawn to her colourful flower gardens. Lily's magnificent pet peacocks were a delight to all visitors, particularly children. Throughout her life, Lily has been proud of her Finnish heritage and her Sudbury community. Inspired by her roots and her Northern Ontario upbringing, her most notable lifetime achievement beyond her family, was perhaps the creation of Kivi Park. Lily's memory will live on with the beautiful outdoor footprint that she left for all to enjoy. Visitation Sunday, September 15th from 5-9 p.m. at Jackson Barnard Funeral Home. Funeral service Monday, September 16th at 11 a.m., Church of the Epiphany. Burial to follow, Civic Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019