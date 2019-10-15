You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Services
Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket
524 Davis Dr.
Newmarket, ON L3Y 2P3
(905) 898-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket
524 Davis Dr.
Newmarket, ON L3Y 2P3
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket
524 Davis Dr.
Newmarket, ON L3Y 2P3
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket
524 Davis Dr.
Newmarket, ON L3Y 2P3
View Map
More Obituaries for Lily TORISAWA
Lily Kikuko TORISAWA

Lily Kikuko TORISAWA Obituary
LILY KIKUKO TORISAWA Peacefully passed away at Aurora Resthaven Nursing Home on October 12, 2019 at the age of 87 with her family by her side. Devoted mother to Craig (Dawn) and Deborah (Damir). Cherished Oma to Megan and Ryan. Survived by brother George. Predeceased by her husband Cosmo. Public Visitation will be held at Taylor Funeral Home 524 Davis Drive Newmarket on Thursday, October 17, 2019 between 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in our chapel on Friday October 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. Lily will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Memorial Donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be placed at www.taylorfh.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2019
