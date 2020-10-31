You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Lina-Marilyn HACKNEY
LINA-MARILYN 'Link' HACKNEY(nee McClung)Passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020 in Toronto in her 96th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband J. Allen 'Al' Hackney in 1981, as well as her sister and best friend, Sandra Langman in 2019. Cherished mother to Martha, Scott (Dana), Allison (John); loving Gran to Graeme (Julia), Craig (Sara), Meg (Reid), Jenn (Sean), Will and Emmie, and her great grandson Henry. Born in Trenton, Ontario on March 11, 1925. Graduate of the University of Toronto School of Nursing in 1946, Link was a lifelong nurse. Link loved her family, dogs, the cottage and music, especially bagpipes. According to her wishes, Link has been cremated followed by a private family gathering. Special thanks go to the wonderful staff of The Westbury 9th Floor for their exceptional and compassionate care. A life well lived; a life well loved.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
