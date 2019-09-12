|
|
LINDA GRAYSON 1947 - 2019 Linda died on September 11, 2019. Linda held important positions at the Ontario Legislature, the Toronto District School Board, and Ryerson University. She is survived by her husband, Jack Granatstein; her son, Kyle (Denise); granddaughter, Elle; mother, Mary Forrest; brother, Brian Forrest; and sister, Patricia Castellarin (Glenn). Cremation has occurred. At Linda's request, there was no service. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of choice will be gratefully acknowledged.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 12 to Sept. 16, 2019