Jack & Thompson Funeral Home
318 Main Street, East
Shelburne, ON L9V 2Y9
(519) 925-2830
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LINDA JENETTI Died peacefully on the morning of Saturday, August 3, 2019 after a 2 1/2 year struggle with cancer. Family and friends are grateful for all the care and affection Linda received, especially in her final weeks. Linda will be cremated and a visitation will be held at the Jack & Thompson Funeral Home, Shelburne on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompsonfuner alhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2019
