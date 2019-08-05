|
LINDA JENETTI Died peacefully on the morning of Saturday, August 3, 2019 after a 2 1/2 year struggle with cancer. Family and friends are grateful for all the care and affection Linda received, especially in her final weeks. Linda will be cremated and a visitation will be held at the Jack & Thompson Funeral Home, Shelburne on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompsonfuner alhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2019