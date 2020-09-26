LINDA NIAMATH Passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 in Vancouver, BC, at the age of 81. She will be sadly missed by her husband of 55 years, Kent, daughters Wendy and Cheryl, and son-in-law Paul Lesack. Linda was born and raised in Vancouver, BC. Since the mid-1960s she lived in Richmond, BC, with her family. She was an elementary school teacher for eight years, and later taught piano from a studio in her home. Linda was a loving mother, and a kind and compassionate person with a wonderful sense of humour. She had many strong and enduring friendships and took great pleasure in connecting with others. Linda was a highly regarded composer and Honorary Fellow of the Royal Conservatory of Music; several generations of children around the world have learned to play her wonderful and expressive pieces at their piano lessons. She is best known for her eleven albums of piano music for the young pianists - her legacy for future generations. No service or celebration of life is currently planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to your favourite charity. Condolences for the family may be left at www.kearneyfs.com
.