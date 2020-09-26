You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Linda NIAMATH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINDA NIAMATH Passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 in Vancouver, BC, at the age of 81. She will be sadly missed by her husband of 55 years, Kent, daughters Wendy and Cheryl, and son-in-law Paul Lesack. Linda was born and raised in Vancouver, BC. Since the mid-1960s she lived in Richmond, BC, with her family. She was an elementary school teacher for eight years, and later taught piano from a studio in her home. Linda was a loving mother, and a kind and compassionate person with a wonderful sense of humour. She had many strong and enduring friendships and took great pleasure in connecting with others. Linda was a highly regarded composer and Honorary Fellow of the Royal Conservatory of Music; several generations of children around the world have learned to play her wonderful and expressive pieces at their piano lessons. She is best known for her eleven albums of piano music for the young pianists - her legacy for future generations. No service or celebration of life is currently planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to your favourite charity. Condolences for the family may be left at www.kearneyfs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved