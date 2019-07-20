|
|
LINDA PINT B: February 20, 1936 (Vaiste, Estonia) D: July 17, 2019 (Toronto, Canada) Our beloved Mother and Grandmother, Linda Pint, passed away peacefully in her 84th year. Linda was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Andres; her parents, Karl and Aliide Kriisa; and her older brother, Paul. Linda was a loving mother to her two children, Monika Valvur (Ken Valvur), and Paul Pint (Karen Maddison). Linda's four grandsons, Stefan and Markus Valvur, and Charlie and Matthew Pint will dearly miss their Mamma Linda and Aama. She will live in our memories and hearts forever. A service will be held at St. Peters E. E. L. Church, 817 Mount Pleasant Road on Thursday, July 25th at 11 a.m. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2019