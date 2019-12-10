|
LINDSAY WEIR Lindsay Weir (nee Shields) passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the age of 42, after a nine and a half year battle with brain cancer. Lindsay will forever be remembered by her best friend and husband, Eric Weir and their daughter, Makenna; father, Jim Shields; and brother, Adam Shields. Cherished daughter-in-law of Nancy (Bob) and Bob (Janice), and sister-in-law of Lisa (Bryan) and Sean (Tessy). Beloved aunt of Jaclyn and Connor Shields, Evan, Liam and Isla Ashbourne and Carter and Zach Weir. Predeceased by her mother, Carrol. Lindsay will be missed by many loving family members and close friends. Lindsay grew up in St. Catharines and was a graduate of Western University. After university, Lindsay moved to Toronto to start her career in advertising and worked for major national fashion magazines. Soon after moving to Toronto, Lindsay met her husband Eric and settled in the Beaches community, where they welcomed their daughter into the world, Makenna. Lindsay had always dreamed of being a mother and adored her little girl. She was truly her pride and joy. It was Lindsay's goal to support research at Princess Margaret where she received treatment, with this in mind, a named fund at PMH has been created to support the brain tumour research team. More background on the fund is available here: www.thepmcf.ca/LindsayWeir. The family asks that you consider a donation to this fund in lieu of flowers. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Toronto Hunt Club, 1355 Kingston Road, Scarborough. Due to capacity constraints of the venue, close family and friends are asked to join for remarks from 4:00-5:00 p.m. A reception will be held following the service from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and at that time, the family welcomes anyone wishing to join them as they celebrate the life of Lindsay with a glass of champagne and some good music - the way she would have wanted!
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019